Lakshdham edge Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial 5-3 in tense shoot-out for title

Lakshdham players pose with the Mumbai Schools Sports Association U-16 Div III trophy at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Lakshdham School (Goregaon) defeated Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School (Vile Parle) 5-3 via a penalty shootout to clinch the boys' U-16 Div III title in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA)-organised inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday. In the tense penalty shootout, the Goregaon players displayed steely nerves and proved to be better marksmen as they converted all five of their attempts from the spot.

Rishikesh Pandey, Sharva Patwari, Atharva Kadam, Shivanand Mahajan and Suyash Sapre succeeded in beating Chatrabhuj goalkeeper Nischay Nisar, who had replaced Ishan Desai in the goal. On the other hand, the Vile Parle boys scored from the first three attempts, but Sohan Parekh's try from the fourth kick was saved by goalkeeper Gaurav Warke, who has managed to maintain a clean sheet throughout the tournament. Gaurav has not conceded a single goal in seven MSSA matches.

The final was an evenly balanced affair as both teams were aggressive and played an attacking game. As a result, there was plenty of action in front of the goal at either end. Both goalkeepers, Gaurav and Ishan, were outstanding and made some fine saves to keep their citadel intact. The match finished in a goalless draw. Meanwhile, Thakur Public School (Kandivli) bagged the third place after defeating St Paul's (Dadar) 6-5 via the sudden death after the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Injured players left to fend for themselves

Thakur Public School (Kandivli) striker Arprit Samantara clashed with a rival player and suffered a nose bleed during their third place match against St Paul's (Dadar). But, surprisingly there was no physio appointed by MSSA to administer first aid. Fortunately for the youngster, Lakshdham head coach Constantine assisted in trying to arrest the bleeding. Such a callous approach on the part of MSSA officials could prove to be quite fatal.

But, MSSA officials claim that they have informed all the schools to make their own arrangements to take care of injuries to their players. "We have informed all schools to bring their own medical team to the matches," Sebastian Fernandes, Football Secretary, informed. But coaches denied that their schools had been informed about the development.

