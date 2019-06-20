Lakshmi Manchu holidays with her daughter in London

regional-cinema

Lakshmi Manchu managed to scoop some time off her busy schedule and is having a great time along with her daughter in London

Telgu actress Laxmi Manchu has zoomed off to London and is having a great time along with her daughter. They are currently vacationing in London, where they are soaking in the serene ambience and the picturesque landscapes of various locations across the capital.

The pictures of Lakshmi and her daughter are garnering immense love from her fans.

Check it out here:

The actress also shared pictures on her Instagram handle.

A source close to her said, "Lakshmi is a huge fan of cricket and she loved being at the World Cup match, cheering and having a blast. She also loved spending quality time with her little daughter as they visited the London Eye, a museum and other attractions. London is a walker's city and it was fun exploring around."

During her stay in London, Lakshmi did not miss the chance of watching India Vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2019. She was accompanied by her dear friend Rakul Preet Singh, who was seen cheering for team India during the match.

Lakshmi was clicked with many celebrities who attended the match but the highlight was her picture with Ranveer Singh which has caught many eyeballs

Manchu — daughter of Mohan Babu, an actor, producer, anchor, was recently in the news when she initiated core discussions on the welfare of the women in the Telugu film industry in the wake of Me Too movement.

With the support of actors Supriya Yarlagadda, Jhansi, Suma Kanakala, Swapna Dutt (producer), and Nandini Reddy (director), they formed a support group and pane Voice Of Women (VoW), to help women in media and entertainment. VoW members raised voice against lewd remarks on women in cinema, condemned casting couch and harassment issues within the Telugu film industry.

Speaking about the initiative, she said, "We started this [redressal committee] solely because women were facing backlash and were unable to get work after exposing culprits on social media. While addressing the issue, women need to feel safe and not be victimised,"

Manchu further explained, "It's upon us women to take up the vigilante role. Abusers can't be allowed to settle back into a routine without admonishment. VoW is affiliated to all the subsidiary organisations of the movie industry like the Producers' Council, Writers' Council and Movie Artists's Association. We have red boxes [complaint boxes] at workplaces and have handed out email addresses where women can share their concern anonymously and we take it forward."

On the work front, Manchu was last seen in the Telugu web series Mrs Subbalakshmi and hosted the Telugu television show, Maharani.

Also Read: Lakshmi Manchu's fan gets her face tattooed on his arm

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates