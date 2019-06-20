Lakshmi Manchu holidays with her daughter in London
Lakshmi Manchu managed to scoop some time off her busy schedule and is having a great time along with her daughter in London
Telgu actress Laxmi Manchu has zoomed off to London and is having a great time along with her daughter. They are currently vacationing in London, where they are soaking in the serene ambience and the picturesque landscapes of various locations across the capital.
The pictures of Lakshmi and her daughter are garnering immense love from her fans.
Check it out here:
The actress also shared pictures on her Instagram handle.
A source close to her said, "Lakshmi is a huge fan of cricket and she loved being at the World Cup match, cheering and having a blast. She also loved spending quality time with her little daughter as they visited the London Eye, a museum and other attractions. London is a walker's city and it was fun exploring around."
During her stay in London, Lakshmi did not miss the chance of watching India Vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2019. She was accompanied by her dear friend Rakul Preet Singh, who was seen cheering for team India during the match.
Lakshmi was clicked with many celebrities who attended the match but the highlight was her picture with Ranveer Singh which has caught many eyeballs
Manchu — daughter of Mohan Babu, an actor, producer, anchor, was recently in the news when she initiated core discussions on the welfare of the women in the Telugu film industry in the wake of Me Too movement.
With the support of actors Supriya Yarlagadda, Jhansi, Suma Kanakala, Swapna Dutt (producer), and Nandini Reddy (director), they formed a support group and pane Voice Of Women (VoW), to help women in media and entertainment. VoW members raised voice against lewd remarks on women in cinema, condemned casting couch and harassment issues within the Telugu film industry.
Speaking about the initiative, she said, "We started this [redressal committee] solely because women were facing backlash and were unable to get work after exposing culprits on social media. While addressing the issue, women need to feel safe and not be victimised,"
Manchu further explained, "It's upon us women to take up the vigilante role. Abusers can't be allowed to settle back into a routine without admonishment. VoW is affiliated to all the subsidiary organisations of the movie industry like the Producers' Council, Writers' Council and Movie Artists's Association. We have red boxes [complaint boxes] at workplaces and have handed out email addresses where women can share their concern anonymously and we take it forward."
On the work front, Manchu was last seen in the Telugu web series Mrs Subbalakshmi and hosted the Telugu television show, Maharani.
Also Read: Lakshmi Manchu's fan gets her face tattooed on his arm
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- These photos of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan prove that she is a fun-loving millennial
- Kiara Advani: Lesser known facts and candid photos of the Kabir Singh actress
- Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Mental Hai Kya trailer launch put on hold; Here's why
- Aamir Khan purchases property worth Rs 35 crore for this reason
- Watch: Salman Khan's intense workout videos will make you hit the gym right away
- Taimur Ali Khan is daddy's boy and this photo with Saif Ali Khan is proof
- Katrina Kaif: Wouldn't have spoken about relationship if I had my way
- Amy Jackson shares cute photo from pregnancy checkup with George Panayiotou
- Mira Kapoor, Kim Sharma, Amyra Dastur, Sonal Chauhan sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Salon Stories: Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Yami Gautam day out
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Mallika Sherawat makes her entry into web series as a sexy bhootni with Tusshar Kapoor