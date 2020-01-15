Lakshya Sen, Subhankar Dey lose in Indonesia Masters badminton tournament qualifiers

Jakarta: Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Subhankar Dey failed to reach the main round of the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament after losing their qualifying round matches here on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Sen, the 2018 world junior championships silver-medallist, lost 13-21 12-21 to Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk of Thailand in a 32-minute contest.

Dey, who finished runners-up in the Italian International last month, went down 16-21 12-21 to another Thai player Suppanyu Avihingsanon in a qualifying round match that lasted 38 minutes.

Top Indians like P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal in women's singles and Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, H S Prannoy, P Kashyap ansd Sameer Verma in men's singles will play in the main round of the BWF Super 500 tournament.

