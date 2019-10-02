MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Lal Bahadur Shastri surcharged India with 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan', says Narendra Modi

Published: Oct 02, 2019, 10:17 IST | IANS

Narendra Modi said Lal Bahadur Shastri had given new energy to the whole nation with his call of "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan"

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 115th birth anniversary on Wednesday, saying he had given new energy to the whole nation with his call of "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan".

Prime Minister Modi, who visited Vijay Ghat to pay his tributes, tweeted in Hindi. "I offer my heartfelt tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. He had surcharged the nation with his call of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan."

Later, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and L.K. Advani also visited Vijay Ghat to pay their respects.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh too paid their tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

narendra modi

US President Donald Trump calls PM Narendra Modi 'Father of India'

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK