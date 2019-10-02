Lal Bahadur Shastri surcharged India with 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan', says Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 115th birth anniversary on Wednesday, saying he had given new energy to the whole nation with his call of "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan".

Prime Minister Modi, who visited Vijay Ghat to pay his tributes, tweeted in Hindi. "I offer my heartfelt tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. He had surcharged the nation with his call of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan."

At Vijay Ghat, paid tributes to Shastri Ji.



India will never forget the valuable contribution of Shastri Ji. He was a stalwart who never deviated from his ideals and principles, come what may. pic.twitter.com/myP7h3erqt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2019

Later, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and L.K. Advani also visited Vijay Ghat to pay their respects.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh too paid their tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat.

