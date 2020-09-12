Lalchand Rajput: Sachin Tendulkar's name being misused in coach selection

Lalchand Rajput, the Cricket Improvement Committee's (CIC) chief, has alerted the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Dr Vijay Patil over the misuse of batting icon Sachin Tendulkar's name when the panel met earlier this week to conduct interviews of 24 shortlisted candidates to coach various Mumbai teams.

In his email on Friday, Rajput stated: "We respect Sachin Tendulkar but his name is used unnecessary everywhere to put pressure that Sachin has recommended X, Y and Z. If Sachin has to make any recommendations, he can directly talk to the president and CIC as we all know him very well. Tendulkar is an icon, we respect him and I am sure if he has any suggestions, he has every right to put his views across to us."

Rajput's email was in response to media reports that quoted MCA Apex Council member Amit Dani's email which said "convenors should be available [in CIC meetings] to avoid further misunderstandings.

Fair interview process

Rajput did away with the presence of MCA secretary Sanjay Naik and CEO CS Naik when interviews were conducted.

Rajput, who has been an MCA secretary, clarified that there was no misunderstanding between the secretary and CEO: "I spoke to both and said we are taking the interviews now. [When] we sit down to select the candidates the meeting has to be convened by him. There was no meeting as such here; we were in the process of conducting interviews."

Rajput also revealed that Dani, a former Mumbai Ranji Trophy cricketer, tried to interfere when the coach candidates were shortlisted. "I am always open to suggestions and they are always welcome but Amit Dani cannot tell me that I should include X or Y which I have not liked. If anyone would like to know the names, I have got them with me but here I don't want to reveal them because I am more mature than him, so I will not stoop to his level.

"Now, I know why Mumbai cricket is going down. Being Apex Council members they throw their weight around and get things done. We as CIC members will not allow these things to happen," said Rajput.

We'll sort it out: Dani

Dani said the misunderstanding with Rajput will be sorted out. "It is just a misunderstanding. We are mature individuals. We will sort it out soon," he told mid-day.

