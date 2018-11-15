Lalchand Rajput's son Akhil slams maiden Ranji century

cricket

Mizoram folded up for 142 in reply to Arunachal Pradesh's 220. Akhil was the top-scorer in the first innings with 57. Arunachal Pradesh posted 331 in their second innings

Former India batsman Lalchand Rajput's son Akhil slammed his maiden first-class century yesterday in a Ranji Trophy Plate Division match.

Akhil smashed 124 while his teammate Taruwar Kohli was unbeaten on 85 as Mizoram ended Day Three on 244-2, chasing a 410-run target set by Arunachal Pradesh at Jorhat in Assam.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Shorey put Delhi firmly in sight of an outright victory against Himachal Pradesh in an opening round Group 'B' encounter.

Shorey scored his fourth first-class hundred — 106 not out off 177 balls as Delhi declared their second innings at 281-4, leaving HP with a stiff target of 376. At stumps on Day Three, Himachal were 44-1 with Prashant Chopra dismissed by Ishant Sharma (1-14).

