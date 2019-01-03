Lalit Salve, Aman Khan get ready to undergo genital reconstructions surgeries

national

Both Beed constable and five-year-old get ready to undergo genital reconstructions surgeries at the end of the month

Lalit Salve, (right) Aman Mohamed Khan

For Beed constable Lalit Salve and Aman Mohammed Khan, 2019 could not have arrived faster. In the last week of January, Lalit will undergo a second genital reconstruction surgery at St George Hospital. Meanwhile, parents of Aman, who was the youngest person in the state to undergo the procedure, are hoping that in the new year, their child can get admission to a school after he's done with his second surgery.

Speaking to mid-day from Beed, an excited Lalit said, "I've been told that I'll undergo the second stage of my genital reconstruction surgery this month. A complete health evaluation will be done for around a week, after which the surgery will be done." He's expected to come to Mumbai in the last week of January.

As mid-day had reported earlier, doctors had partially reconstructed Lalit's penis and elongated it to 5-6 cm (in semi-erect state). They also provided a conduit to help him urinate like a man, although it will require another surgery before the work is complete. The next phase of the reconstructive surgery will use the soft tissue from the inside of his cheek.

Thanks to the rising awareness about the medical condition of underdeveloped genitals, Lalit doesn't have to struggle to procure medical leave anymore. "I haven't applied for leave yet but there won't be a problem to get it as the officials are now aware of my condition," he said.

Five-year-old Aman, will also undergo the second surgery next year in March. "So far, everything has been fine and we're hoping he will undergo the second surgery before the academic year begins, so we can admit him to a school. He keeps asking us when we're getting his school uniform," said Aman's father Mohammad Khan.

On December 6, Aman was summoned to the hospital for a follow-up. He has been given medicines for the next three months, after which, he will undergo surgery. On September 6 last year, Aman became the youngest patient to undergo the procedure in Maharashtra. Doctors recreated his right testicle, which was hidden under the skin.

