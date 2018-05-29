Lalit Salve sex change: Post surgery, foodie cop can start normal diet today

Doctors atÃ¢ÂÂSt George Hospital will run some more tests on him today to check blood count



Lalit Kumar Salve

After three days on a liquid diet of juices and soups, Lalit Kumar Salve can start having solid food from today, as his recovery progresses. The self-confessed foodie, too, is looking to resume a normal diet soon. Also, doctors will run some tests to check his blood count.

As reported by mid-day on Monday, Salve is being administered antibiotics and painkillers since Friday, after he underwent the first line of plastic surgery for genital reconstruction.

"He is doing well; there are no signs of any infection. We will start giving him solid food items, like roti, sabzi and daal, to help him to overcome the weakness," said Dr Madhukar Gaikwad, medical superin- tendent at St George Hospital.

