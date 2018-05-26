Lalita Salve sex change saga: He is happy he will never have to hide again

He is excited about never having to wear women's clothes again



Lalita Salve

Speaking to mid-day, a senior doctor from St George hospital recollected an anecdote that Lalit has shared the night before his first surgery. Lalit recalled his childhood, when his parents would make him wear girls' clothes and would always fight with him over it.

Extremely excited

"Lalit was extremely excited and emotional about the first surgery. He told me about his childhood days, when he was forced to wear girls' clothes. He used to hate wearing those outfits, as he had always felt like a man from inside. But he kept brushing his discomfort under the carpet until he grew up and understood the truth," said the doctor.

By the age 12, Lalit had already realised that he was actually a man, but it would be much longer before he finally came out. He enjoyed wearing shirts and pants like a man, but made him the subject of much speculation and laughter.

"So, he was relieved that people will no longer question him for dressing like a man. In fact, he hated it when his parents made him grow out his hair and put a bindi on his forehead. He is happy now that he does not need to hide who he is anymore," said the doctor.

