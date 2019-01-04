Lalu Prasad Yadav is God for me: RJD MLA

Jan 04, 2019, 15:42 IST | IANS

RJD legislator Bhai Virendra said on Friday that party chief Lalu Prasad was a God for him and he will abide by whatever he decides about his political career.

"Laluji is God for me. He is my icon. I will abide by what he says on who will contest from where in the Lok Sabha polls," said Bhai Virendra, who is RID spokesperson and considered close to Lalu Prasad's younger son Tejashwi Yadav, the Bihar opposition leader.

Bhai Virendra, a legislator from Maher Assembly seat near Patna, on Friday met former Chief Minister Rabri Devi a day after Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad, announced that his eldest sister Misa Bharti will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Pataliputra in Patna.

Bhai Virendra was reportedly eyeing to contest from Pataliputra on RJD ticket. Tej Pratap's statement has surprised many.

Pataliputra seat was carved out in the 2008 delimitation. Both Lalu Prasad and Misa Bharti unsuccessfully contested from there in 2009 and 2014 respectively.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

