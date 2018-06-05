Lalu Prasad Yadav returns from Mumbai after treatment

Flanked by daughter Misa Bharti, son-in-law Shailesh and party MLA and national general secretary Bhola Yadav, the RJD supremo came out of the airport on a wheelchair and was received by a large number of supporters



Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD president Lalu Prasad returned to Patna on Monday from Mumbai where he was treated at a hospital for close to a fortnight, but he would have to go back to western metropolis in a couple of weeks for a surgery, a senior party leader said.

Flanked by daughter Misa Bharti, son-in-law Shailesh and party MLA and national general secretary Bhola Yadav, the RJD supremo came out of the airport on a wheelchair and was received by a large number of supporters.

Later, Bhola Yadav told reporters that Prasad had gone to Mumbai on May 22.

"Doctors said his haemoglobin level is low and he should undergo a surgery within two weeks, for an infection," he said.

Serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases, Prasad is currently out on provisional bail granted by the Jharkhand High Court for medical treatment.

Senior RJD MLA Alok Mehta also said Prasad needs to go to Bengaluru to treat his kidney ailments.

"The six-week period for which provisional bail has been granted is not enough. We hope that he will soon be granted a regular bail so that he may regain his health without any worries," Mehta said.

Asked whether the party leaders were missing him on account of restrictions imposed by the court, Mehta said "There is a bit of disappointment though our leader's aura is immense. His mere physical presence is enough to electrify the

cadres."

