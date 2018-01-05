Lalu Prasad Yadav seeks minimum punishment in fodder scam

According to lawyers, the CBI court heard arguments regarding quantum of sentence of five convicts on Thursday and for five more, including the former Bihar Chief Minister, on Friday

Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Friday sought a lenient view of the special CBI court on quantum of sentence in a fodder scam case he was convicted in on December 23. The former Bihar Chief Minister and other convicts were produced through video conferencing before special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) judge Shivapal Singh.

"We sought minimum punishment to Lalu Prasad. We requested for a lenient approach by the court towards Lalu Prasad citing his health condition. His heart valve has been changed. He is suffering from many diseases and he has to take many medicines," his lawyer Chitranjan Kumar told reporters. "We told the court that there was no direct evidence against Lalu Prasad. He was in jail for one year in this case, facing the case for last 20 years and never disobeyed the court," he added.

According to lawyers, the CBI court heard arguments regarding quantum of sentence of five convicts on Thursday and for five more, including the former Bihar Chief Minister, on Friday. The remaining six convicted people's argument will be heard on Saturday. The CBI will then present its side. The court will then deliver quantum of sentence on Saturday or fix any other date.

According to lawyers, Lalu Prasad can be awarded three to seven years imprisonment. If he gets three years jail, he would get bail soon after sentencing. Lalu Prasad is at presentl lodged in the jail.

