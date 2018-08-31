Lalu Prasad Yadav surrenders before special CBI courts

national

Lalu Prasad Yadav, who reached from Patna had been directed by Jharkhand high court to surrender before the CBI courts by Thursday

Lalu Prasad Yadav. Pic/PTI

RJD president and fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad surrendered on Thursday before two special CBI courts on expiry of his provisional bail for treatment of various ailments, after which he was taken to the Birsa Munda jail and then to a hospital for checkup. Prasad, who reached here from Patna on Wednesday, had been directed by Jharkhand high court to surrender before the CBI courts by Thursday.

After he surrendered before Judge S S Prasad in connection with fraudulent withdrawals from Chaibasa Treasury, Prasad's advocate Prabhat Kumar said his client had been suffering from various ailments.

The judge directed doctors of the Birsa Munda jail, where he had been lodged following his conviction in December last year, to consult doctors who were treating Prasad. As the provisional bail was applied for three fodder scam cases, Prasad also surrendered before the court of M P Mishra in connection with the Deoghar and Dumka treasury cases. Prasad has been convicted in four fodder scam cases.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever