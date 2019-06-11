Lalu Prasad Yadav turns 71, Twitterati pours wishes

national

Former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrates his 71st birthday today and netizens took to Twitter to shower wishes for his big day

Former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav is the President of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, former Member of Parliament of the 15th Lok Sabha and former UPA Minister of Railways. Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrates his 71st birthday today and netizens couldn't keep calm. People took to the social media platform, Twitter to pour wishes for his big day.

Happy Birthday to Honourable Lalu Prasad Yadav Ji ðð wish you good health !@laluprasadrjd @RJDforIndia pic.twitter.com/p6Pit4xb2V — Krishna Roy (@krishna_llb) June 11, 2019

Heartiest birthday greetings to former chief minister of Bihar @laluprasadrjd ji. I wish you a healthy life. #LaluPrasadYadav — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) June 11, 2019

Happy ð birthday ð to you sree Lalu Prasad Yadav pic.twitter.com/PwpsnycyAZ — Rebel Bhaskar Yadav (@yadav_rebel) June 10, 2019

Heartiest birthday greetings to former chief minister of Bihar @laluprasadrjd ji. I wish you a healthy life. #LaluPrasadYadav — Tara Chand Ghoomna (@tcghoomna) June 11, 2019

Lalu Prasad Yadav ventured into politics at Patna University as a student leader who was then elected as the then youngest member of the Lok Sabha in 1977 as a Janata Party candidate. He then became the Chief Minister of Bihar in 1990 but had to resign in 1997. Following this, his wife Rabri Devi ruled as the Chief Minister of the state from 1997 to 2005.

