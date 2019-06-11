Lalu Prasad Yadav turns 71, Twitterati pours wishes

Published: Jun 11, 2019, 11:25 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrates his 71st birthday today and netizens took to Twitter to shower wishes for his big day

Lalu Prasad Yadav turns 71, Twitterati pours wishes
Pic courtesy/Twitter

Former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav is the President of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, former Member of Parliament of the 15th Lok Sabha and former UPA Minister of Railways. Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrates his 71st birthday today and netizens couldn't keep calm. People took to the social media platform, Twitter to pour wishes for his big day.

Lalu Prasad Yadav ventured into politics at Patna University as a student leader who was then elected as the then youngest member of the Lok Sabha in 1977 as a Janata Party candidate. He then became the Chief Minister of Bihar in 1990 but had to resign in 1997. Following this, his wife Rabri Devi ruled as the Chief Minister of the state from 1997 to 2005.

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

lalu prasad yadavbiharnational newsrashtriya janata dal

Amit Shah, Modi's khandan of Godse killed Gandhiji: Lalu Prasad Yadav

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK