Lalu Prasad Yadav's discharge from AIIMS a conspiracy to kill him, says RJD

Supporters of the RJD president created ruckus in the hospital premises protesting the AIIMS decision, with his party alleging that there is a conspiracy to "murder" their leader



RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav after being discharged from AIIMS speaks to the media on his arrival at New Delhi railway station. Pic/PTI

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, serving a jail term in fodder scam cases, left AIIMS on a wheelchair on Monday afternoon after being discharged by the hospital, which said his health had improved significantly. However, his party has termed the move a "conspiracy to murder him".

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president had written to the AIIMS director, asking that his treatment be continued at the hospital till he recovered. The hospital, in a statement, said, "Lalu Prasad was referred from Ranchi Medical College to AIIMS for management of his acute medical condition. He has improved significantly and as per advice of the medical board constituted for his treatment, he is being referred back. He is currently stable and is fit to travel."

Supporters of the RJD president created ruckus in the hospital premises protesting the AIIMS decision, with his party alleging that there is a conspiracy to "murder" their leader.