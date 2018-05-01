Lalu Prasad Yadav's discharge from AIIMS a conspiracy to kill him, says RJD
Supporters of the RJD president created ruckus in the hospital premises protesting the AIIMS decision, with his party alleging that there is a conspiracy to "murder" their leader
RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav after being discharged from AIIMS speaks to the media on his arrival at New Delhi railway station. Pic/PTI
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, serving a jail term in fodder scam cases, left AIIMS on a wheelchair on Monday afternoon after being discharged by the hospital, which said his health had improved significantly. However, his party has termed the move a "conspiracy to murder him".
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president had written to the AIIMS director, asking that his treatment be continued at the hospital till he recovered. The hospital, in a statement, said, "Lalu Prasad was referred from Ranchi Medical College to AIIMS for management of his acute medical condition. He has improved significantly and as per advice of the medical board constituted for his treatment, he is being referred back. He is currently stable and is fit to travel."
Supporters of the RJD president created ruckus in the hospital premises protesting the AIIMS decision, with his party alleging that there is a conspiracy to "murder" their leader.
Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad Yadav
Rahul Gandhi meets Lalu at AIIMS
Congress president Rahul Gandhi met RJD chief Lalu Prasad at AIIMS, where the ex-Bihar chief minister was undergoing treatment. Prasad, who is serving a jail term in fodder scam cases, was admitted to the hospital last month and discharged later in the day.
Sushil Modi fires salvo against Lalu
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi fired a fresh salvo at RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family for reportedly acquiring a property worth over `3 crore in a posh locality of the state capital through a shell company. Addressing a press meet, the minister produced a number of documents and claimed that the BJP had in June last highlighted the alleged purchase, though it was not clear then as to where the fixed asset was located.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
'Poora desh mein emergency, hum log ke yahan chhapa', says Lalu Yadav