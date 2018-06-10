Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav denies rumours of rift in family

On Saturday, Tej Pratap refuted a rift between him and his brother Tejashwi

Tej Pratap Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday rubbished the news of family infighting.

"All this news of family infighting etc is false, there is no such thing, I have nothing against Tejashwi and Lalu ji but yes some other senior leaders in the party are sidelining youth workers," he told reporters.

"The state President RC Purve is ignoring workers," he added.

On Saturday, Tej Pratap refuted a rift between him and his brother Tejashwi.

"There are no differences with my brother Tejashwi, we are very close," Tej Pratap said.

Earlier, some reports emerged that Tej Pratap accused his younger brother of trying to sideline him in the party.

Tej Pratap had reportedly also said that there are certain anti-social elements in the party who are trying to ruin the party.

