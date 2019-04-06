'Lalu Prasad's claims on Nitish's return to Grand Alliance are bogus'

national

Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav. Pic/PTI/AFP

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad has reportedly claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had sent feelers through emissary Prashant Kishor for his return to "mahagathbandhan" but the assertion was promptly dismissed as "bogus" by the poll strategist-turned-politician".

Reacting to an excerpt of the soon-to-be-released autobiography of Prasad, Kishor - currently the JD(U) national vice-president - tweeted, "The claims made by Laluji as reported are bogus. This is nothing but a poor attempt (at) seeking relevance by a leader whose best days are behind him."

"Yes, we did meet many times before I joined JD(U), but if I were to tell what all was discussed then he would be quite embarrassed". An excerpt published in an English daily quoted Lalu as having said, "Kishor seemed to indicate that if I were to assure in writing my party's support to the JD(U), the latter would pull out of the BJP alliance and join mahagathbandhan."

