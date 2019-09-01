Lalu Prasad's condition not stable, kidneys not functioning properly

national

Yadav has been in jail since 2017 after his conviction in fodder scam case

Lalu Prasad Yadav. Pic./IANS

Ranchi:

The condition of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad is not stable as his kidneys are not functioning properly, and blood sugar and blood pressure are fluctuating, a senior doctor attending to him said on Saturday. Prasad, 71, is undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi. He has been in jail since 2017 after his conviction in fodder scam cases."His kidneys are not functioning properly. The GFR (glomerular filtration rate) has dropped. His blood sugar and blood pressure are also fluctuating. We can say he is not stable," Dr Umesh Prasad, one of the attending doctors, told PTI.

"His diet has also decreased compared to earlier. We are giving him medicines now," he said.

The former Bihar chief minister and ex-Union minister is undergoing treatment for multiple ailments.

