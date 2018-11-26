Lalwani, Hangewadi shine in Mumbai's win over Punjab

cricket

Lalwani and Hangewadi resumed their innings on Day Four yesterday with their team at 128 for two, still needing 245 to win at the Mumbai Cricket Association Bandra-Kurla Complex ground

Bhupen Lalwani celebrates his century at the MCA-BKC ground yesterday. Pic/Prakash Parsekar

Riding on opener Bhupen Lalwani's patient 127 and nightwatchman Kruthik Hangewadi's confident innings of 73, Mumbai Under-23 overcame Punjab U-23 by three wickets in their CK Nayudu Trophy encounter yesterday.

"It was a very tough situation as the Punjab bowlers were bowling a consistent line — well outside the off stump — and did not allow us to score freely. Being the final day of the match, the pitch was helping the bowlers as well.

"This is my first U-23 ton and it is more satisfying since it helped my team to win," Lalwani told mid-day yesterday. By lunch, Lalwani and Hangewadi registered their first half centuries of the tournament. Hangewadi was on song after claiming 10 wickets in the match. His 125-run stand for the third wicket with Lalwani frustrated the visiting team.

"Kruthik came in as a nightwatchman on Saturday and played really well. His cover drives and cut shots appeared as if he was a top order batsman," Lalwani added. A couple of overs after the tea break, the hosts lost No. 5 batsman Armaan Jaffer (16) followed by Yashasvi Jaiswal (26) and Dhrumil Matkar (five) — all in the space of 10 overs. At 335 for five, the game could have gone anywhere, but Siddharth Akre (16 not out) and Vijay Gohil (19 not out) helped Mumbai achieve their 373-run target without any damage in fading light.

