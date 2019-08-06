Lamar Odom's relationship with Sabrina Parr fake?

other-sports

Lamar Instagrammed a picture with his personal trainer Sabrina

Lamar Odom

Former NBA star Lamar Odom recently went public on his relationship with personal trainer Sabrina Parr, but according to reports, it's not the real deal.

The former cager, 39, Instagrammed a picture with his personal trainer Sabrina and captioned it, "What we have is much more than they can see..."

But according to a report in People.com, there is nothing romantic between them.

"They are not dating," a source said. "There is nothing romantic going on with Sabrina and Lamar. It's fake."

