Lamberghini fame Harshadaa Vijay to make her digital debut

The Lamberghini girl, Harshadaa Vijay is all set to make her digital debut with ZEE5's upcoming original series Love Sleep Repeat. The story of Love Sleep Repeat revolves around the life of Vishwas, a naive, small-town boy who lived a sheltered life and eventually gets an opportunity to go to a metro city for a job. Alone in a new city, the protagonist is in the pursuit of love. During which, seven different girls come into his life and teach him a much-needed lesson.

Harshadaa essays the role of one of his love interests.

A sensation in the true sense, Harshadaa was much talked about when the Lamberghini song was released. The pretty actress will now showcase her acting prowess in this series. Love Sleep Repeat is a roller- coaster ride packed with fun, laughter, and thrill. The series is adapted from Anmol Rana's best-selling novel "Those 7 Days."

Starring Anshuman Malhotra, Priyal Gor, Raima Sen, Priya Banerjee, Lamborghini girl Harshadaa Vijay, Teena Singh and Puneesh Sharma, the series has been directed by Abhishek Dogra and produced by renowned television producer Rashmi Sharma.

The seven-episode comedy-drama series will premiere on 7th November exclusively on ZEE5.

