Lamborghini from Jai Mummy Di is the new song everyone is grooving to

The Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall starrer Jai Mummy Di is all the hype in Bollywood ever since its trailer was released. The quirky mom-com is all set to release in January. Until now, two songs from the movie have been released titled 'Mummy Nu Pasand' and 'Lamborghini' with the latter being released recently. Ever since Lamborghini was released on youtube, it has taken the internet by a storm and is all anyone can talk about.

The youtube video alone has garnered over 18 million views in less than a week and continues to receive love from fans. Fans are super excited to see Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall back on the screen together owing to their exceptional chemistry in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall recently attended a college fest at a prestigious college in Mumbai to promote the movie and had a gala time with the audience.

The light-hearted family comedy will show how conflicting dynamics between the mothers leads to muddled chemistry between their own children. Written and directed by Navjot Gulati, the film has been produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is slated to release on January 17, 2020.

