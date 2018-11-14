Land surveyor held for accepting Rs 25,000 bribe in Palghar

crime

The 50-year-old land surveyor had allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from a man for saving his six unauthorised shops from being demolished, the ACB said in a release

Representational picture

A surveyor with the land record office in Palghar in Maharashtra was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 25,000, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Wednesday. Dinesh Pashte was caught accepting the bribe money at his office in Vasai area on Tuesday, the anti-graft agency said in a release.

The 50-year-old land surveyor had allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from a man for saving his six unauthorised shops from being demolished, the ACB said in a release. The man agreed to pay the amount and at the same time lodged a complaint with the ACB.

A trap was laid and Pashte was caught accepting Rs 25,000 as bribe, ACB's Deputy Superintendent of Police Anjali Andale said.

The accused was later placed under arrest and booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the release added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever