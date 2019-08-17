Landline, mobile internet services restored in Kashmir

national

Telecom connectivity services have been restored in parts of the state after a blackout of 12 days

Srinagar: Security personnel stand guard near a blocked road during restrictions following the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370, in Srinagar

More than 50,000 landline phones were made operational on Saturday after services in 17 exchanges of the Kashmir Valley were restored after a period of about 12 days, officials said. Seventeen out of a little over 100 telephone exchanges in the state were made operational. These exchanges are mainly in Civil Lines area, Cantonment area and the airport of Srinagar district, officials informed, adding that 20 more exchanges will be operationalised soon.

The restoration of exchanges had enabled landline services in Budgam, Sonamarg and Manigam areas of central Kashmir.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir returning back on track amid tension

In north Kashmir, the services have been restored in Gurez, Tangmarg, Uri Keran Karnah and Tangdhar areas. In south Kashmir, the landline services have been made operational in Qazigund and Pahalgam areas.

"Telecom connectivity will be gradually restored in a phased manner, keeping in mind the constant threat posed by terrorist organisations in using mobile connectivity to organise terror actions. Preventive detentions are being continuously reviewed and appropriate decisions will be made based on law and order assessments," Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subhramanyam told PTI on Friday.

Moreover, 2G mobile internet services have also been restored in Jammu, Reasi, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts of the region, since this morning.

Telephone line services, including mobile phones and landlines, and internet services were suspended in the early hours of August 5 when the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The government had decided to lift restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir earlier on Friday, in a phased and gradual manner.

Also Read: Pakistan cries foul after failing at UNSC

An important factor in doing so were credible inputs that such terrorist organisations were planning to undertake strikes in the state in the immediate future, Subhramanyam told PTI.

The chief secretary went on to say that in implementing the decisions taken last fortnight, the history of cross-border terrorism required the government to take certain preventive steps as a precautionary measure.

"A few preventive detentions of individuals were also made in accordance with the provisions of the law to maintain law and order and avoid a breach of peace. Similar measures have had to be taken in the past following violent incidents," he added.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates