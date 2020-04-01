Landmark Year for Indian football! ISL 2019-20 viewership records a 51 per cent growth

Bengaluru FC Deshorn Brown (left) scores against ATK in the Indian Super League semi-final first leg at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore yesterday. Pic/ISL

Hero Indian Super League 2019-20 (ISL), the top tier league in India, echoed the dawn of a new age in Indian football. The tournament opener between footballing powerhouses Kerala Blasters FC and ATK on October 20 saw viewership double compared to the previous season.

Thrust with some high-quality football, vociferous fans showing their #TrueLove at the stadiums and an equally massive viewership, the Hero ISL 2019-20 continued its climb to the top. At the end of the season, the league recorded a 51% jump in viewership among the urban affluent sports savvy audience of M15+AB Urban as per BARC’s latest report.

With a cumulative reach of 168 million and 261 million impressions for the 2019-20 edition, Hero ISL has been at the heart of a memorable revolution in Indian football It was broadcast on 11 channels across the Star Sports and Star India Network in 7 languages and digitally streamed on Hotstar and JioTV.

