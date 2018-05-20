Lando Calrissian is pansexual, says 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' writer

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" scribe Jonathan Kasdan has revealed that the character of Lando Calrissian is pansexual



A still from Solo: A Star Wars Story. Pic/YouTube

Solo: A Star Wars Story scribe Jonathan Kasdan has revealed that the character of Lando Calrissian is pansexual. In an interview with Huffpost, Jonathan, who wrote the film's story with his father Lawrence Kasdan, revealed that Lando, who is portrayed by singer-actor Donald Glover in the new film, is "pansexual" which means that he is "not limited in sexual choice with regard to biological sex, gender, or gender identity".

"There's a fluidity to Donald and Billy Dee's (portrayal of Lando's) sexuality. I mean, I would have loved to have gotten a more explicitly LGBT character into this movie. "I think it's time, certainly, for that, and I love the fluidity? sort of the spectrum of sexuality that Donald appeals to and that droids are a part of," Jonathan said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever