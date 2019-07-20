Landslide disrupts South-Western Railway services in Mysuru

national

South Western Railway, Mysuru Division has cancelled/partially cancelled four trains and diverted two trains

Services of South-Western Railway in Mysuru have come to a halt after landslide triggered by heavy downpour caused a temporary suspension of the track on Saturday.

South Western Railway, Mysuru Division has cancelled/partially cancelled four trains and diverted two trains after the suspension of track between Shirivagilu and Subramanya Road Railway station in Sakleshpur-Subramanya Road ghat section.

The workers are trying to clear loose soil and rocks in the area where the railway track has been covered with boulders and slurry sand.

