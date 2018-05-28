Landslide kills 23 in Ethiopia

Fana Broadcasting Corporation reported that the landslide happened Saturday evening after hours of heavy rains in the area



Representational Image

Ethiopia's state-affiliated broadcaster reports that a landslide triggered by heavy rains has killed 23 people in the country's Oromia region. Fana Broadcasting Corporation reported that the landslide happened Saturday evening after hours of heavy rains in the area.

The report said 16 of the fatalities were women. It said six others were injured and taken to health centers after sustaining heavy bodily injuries.

Ethiopia is receiving heavy seasonal rains which sometimes cause severe landslides in some parts of the country. Close to 50 people died in a similar landslide in May 2016 after heavy rains caused flooding and landslides.

