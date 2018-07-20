Landslide kills two Nepali labourers in Uttarakhand

Two bodies were pulled out of the debris and efforts underway to rescue the trapped people, he said. The Badrinath highway was closed due to landslide at Lambagad since last night while yatra to Hemkund Sahib going uninterrupted, he said

Two Nepalese labourers were buried alive and as many got trapped in the rubble of a landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district today.

The landslide occurred near Jhelum village on Joshimath-Malari road, District Disaster Management officer N K Joshi said.

Two bodies were pulled out of the debris and efforts underway to rescue the trapped people, he said. The Badrinath highway was closed due to landslide at Lambagad since last night while yatra to Hemkund Sahib going uninterrupted, he said.

