Landslide near Khandala brings Mumbai-Pune railway tracks to a halt

Around 8.50 pm, over 100 boulders fell on the tracks leading to trains being halted between Monkey Hill and Khandala

Some of the boulders on the tracks

Heavy non-stop rains in Lonavala caused a landslide, leading to boulders falling on railway tracks affecting trains, especially on the Mumbai-Pune tracks, on Saturday. Around 8.50 pm, over 100 boulders fell on the tracks leading to trains being halted between Monkey Hill and Khandala. An alert watchman of the railways informed authorities concerned of the same immediately.

CCTV cameras helped the administration regulate the mail/express trains on this section. A boulder special team was immediately dispatched and the tracks were cleared after three hours.

The additional divisional railway manager, Mumbai, and other officers were at the site to oversee the removal of boulders. Divisional railway manager, Mumbai, S K Jain monitored the situation from the control office. He has declared a cash reward for the alert staffer.

However, around 12 am on Sunday, traffic was again held up on the Uttar Pradesh line due to a landslide. This was cleared after about an hour. No trains were cancelled due to the incidents and no one was injured.

