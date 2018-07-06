Landslide on Mumbai-Goa highway holds up traffic, no casualties reported

Heavy boulders and soil slid onto the road in the landslide. Around 120 mm rainfall has been reported in the past 24 hours in the Konkan. Vehicles on both lanes of the highway were held up

Traffic was held up until it was cleared more than 3 hours later

Traffic was stuck on the Mumbai-Goa national highway in Kembuli village near Mahad on Thursday around 5 am, due to heavy rains that caused a landslide and tree fall. Work is on at the stretch to turn it into four lanes.

Heavy boulders and soil slid onto the road in the landslide. Around 120 mm rainfall has been reported in the past 24 hours in the Konkan. Vehicles on both lanes of the highway were held up. The debris was moved to a side with the help of cranes. About three and half hours following the landslide, traffic on both lanes resumed.



The soil piled up on the highway

Sub-divisional officer Vitthal Inamdar said, "There was a delay in clearing the debris and I have asked subordinates the reason for it. Two cranes, a roller and three JCB machines were used to clear the debris. We were on the spot with senior officials."

