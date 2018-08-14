Lanka's top cop asks tourist police to learn Hindi, Chinese and French languages

international

At 1,36,294, the next highest number of arrivals were from China, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority said. "We have to understand the important role played by the tourism sector in the country's economy," Jayasundera said

Pujith Jayasundera. Pic/AFP

Sri Lanka's Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundera has directed the country's tourist police personnel to learn international languages including Hindi, Chinese and French as the tourism sector is set to be the biggest forex earner for the island nation.

With 2,06,337 tourists visiting Sri Lanka during the first six months of 2018, India continues to be the leading contributor to the country's inbound tourism market. At 1,36,294, the next highest number of arrivals were from China, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority said. "We have to understand the important role played by the tourism sector in the country's economy," Jayasundera said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever