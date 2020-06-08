Lara Dutta: Mahesh, you only get better with age

Lara Dutta's husband and tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi turned 46 on Sunday. Lara, who married Mahesh in 2011, felt that her husband is ageing like fine wine. She shared the above picture with her one million Instagram followers and captioned it: "To my main man! You only get better with age! Happy Birthday @mbhupathi, your girls love you to the moon and back! #happybirthday. [sic]"

On the work front, Lara Dutta recently made her digital debut with Hotstar's Hundred. The show also stars Sairat fame Rinku Rajguru and Karan Wahi. Lara in a chat with mid-day talking about how she took the project up said, "Though I have known Ruchi [director Narain] for years, we never spoke about working together. I always wanted to be directed by a woman. I like her work, so, I thought I'd give it a shot when she made the offer." At odds with the roles, she has played in Bollywood till date, her character in Hundred was age-appropriate. Dutta's Soumya Shukla is a cop, a part she has never played before. "The experience was educational. I needed to get the body language and nuances on point. I even met a couple of women DCPs to get a better insight."

On the big screen, she was last seen in Welcome to New York (2018).

