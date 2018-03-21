Lara Dutta: Why is the media glorifying celebrity kids?

Lara Dutta feels the media is over glorifying star kids. Here's why...



Lara Dutta

Former beauty queen and actress Lara Dutta is miffed at the media for what she terms as unnecessary glorification of star kids. Lara is of the belief that children of popular celebrities should not be under the constant scrutiny of photographers, with their every move been captured on camera.

Lara Dutta feels that she has made peace with the fact that since she's a public figure, she has to come to terms with the attention that mediapersons bestow upon her. But, the children of famous people are a whole another issue.

Lara says that since they have not actually achieved anything and are only known because of their famous parents, star kids should not receive undue attention from mediapersons. Whether be it her daughter Saira with Mahesh Bhupathi or Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's baby son Taimur, celebrity kids are entitled to some privacy and the lens should strictly be off them.

Lara Dutta has revealed she and husband Mahesh have ensured daughter Saira a normal upbringing. She is currently a judge on the reality TV series Fever.

