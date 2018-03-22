Large cache of ammunition recovered near a river in Nashik

The sarpanch of Wasali village on Wednesday informed the Satpur police about some locals having spotted the cartridges under the bridge, which is located over the Nasardi river near the Trimbakeshwar temple town

Nashik: The city police recovered a large cache of firearm ammunition, including 212 live cartridges and 56 empty rounds, from under a bridge in the district, an official said on Thursday.

The sarpanch of Wasali village on Wednesday informed the Satpur police about some locals having spotted the cartridges under the bridge, which is located over the Nasardi river near the Trimbakeshwar temple town. An official along with a team from the Satpur police station went to the spot around 9.30 pm and found 113 live cartridges and 41 empty rounds lying scattered on the bank of the river, assistant police inspector S S Varhade said.

The police official then informed about it to his seniors. A bomb detection and disposal squad was subsequently rushed to the spot which, during a search in the area, found a plastic bag containing another 99 live cartridges and 15 empty

rounds, close to the spot where the police had found the ammunition, Varhade said.

The police seized all the cartridges and registered a case in this connection in the wee hours today, he said. The cartridges were of various weapons, including the sophisticated AK-47 and .303 rifles, he said. The police was trying to find out the source of the ammunition and who dumped it at the river bank, he added.

