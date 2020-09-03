Large COVID-19 antibody study offers vaccine hope

Antibodies that people make to fight the new coronavirus last for at least four months after diagnosis and do not fade quickly, as some earlier reports suggested, scientists have found.

Tuesday's report, from tests on more than 30,000 people in Iceland, is the most extensive work yet on the immune system's response to the virus and is good news for efforts to develop vaccines.

If a vaccine can spur production of long-lasting antibodies like natural infection does, it gives hope that "immunity to this unpredictable and highly contagious virus may not be fleeting," independent experts from Harvard University and the US National Institutes of Health wrote in a commentary published with the study in the New England Journal of Medicine.

One of the big mysteries of the pandemic is whether having had the coronavirus helps protect against future infection and for how long. Some smaller studies previously suggested that antibodies disappear quickly and that some people with few or no symptoms may not make many at all.

The new study was done by Reykjavik-based deCODE Genetics, a subsidiary of the US biotech company Amgen, with several hospitals, universities and health officials in Iceland.

Pelosi pictured mask-less at hair salon

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting heat over a solo hair salon visit in San Francisco at a time when California businesses are limited by concern over coronavirus. But Pelosi's spokesman Drew Hammill said she was complying with the rules as presented to her by eSalon. "This business offered for the Speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business," said Hammill.

"The Speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment." Outdoor haircuts are allowed in California, but indoor salons haven't reopened. Conservatives pounced, casting Pelosi as a hypocrite. "Speaker Pelosi has pushed policies that would keep our economy closed and our small businesses shut down. But for herself?" Senate Republicans tweeted. "A salon visit whenever she pleases."

