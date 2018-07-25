Largest military deployment for Pakistan election

The countrywide election campaign came to an end on Monday night, as political parties culminated their poll campaigns

The Pak Army has said it would deploy 3,71,388 troops. Pic/AP

Over 3,70,000 troops have been deployed across Pakistan for today's general election, the largest military deployment on a polling day in the nation's history, at the end of a campaign marred by a string of terror attacks.

The countrywide election campaign came to an end on Monday night, as political parties culminated their poll campaigns. The Pakistan Army has said it would deploy 3,71,388 troops at 85,000 polling stations for the July 25 election. This would be the largest deployment for any election in the country's history. Armed soldiers stood guard as election officials in the capital distributed ballot boxes and voting material at polling stations across the city.

"Deployment of troops completed across the country," the military said, adding that the troops along with local security agencies will provide "a safe and secure environment" for voting. Security forces have also warned that leaders of mainstream parties and certain candidates face serious security threats.

'Vote for PML-N'

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently lodged in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, has urged Pakistani citizens to vote for his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the general elections on July 25, in an audio message posted on Twitter by his daughter, Maryam Nawaz.

