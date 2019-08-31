Larissa Chakz makes her dream debut in Lafange Nawaab

bollywood

Larissa Chakz has performed in several stage shows prior to trying her luck in the final destination of the Indian film industry - Bollywood.

Larissa Chakz. Pic/Larissa's Instagram account

The ultimate dream of an aspiring artist is to make it big in Bollywood - the 'Dreamy town of ample opportunities in the filmy world' for millions of aspirants spread across the length and breadth of our great country.

Larissa Chakz is one such cute looking sweet starlet from the far-east corner of India – Assam. She is a shining example of the famous Bollywood idiom: If one so desires and dreams of setting foot in Bollywood with earnest desire and strongest determination, then 'saari Kainaath' (Mother Nature herself) will open the doors of ample opportunities and success for you!

This dreamy-eyed petite Assamese beauty who is debuting in the upcoming Hindi film Lafange Nawaab says, "I am particularly thankful to producer Mahi Anand and director Sanoj Mishra Sir who have given me this opportunity of acting in this suspense thriller film with a message."

"Prior to Bollywood, I tried acting in films in Delhi where I faced the harsh reality of casting couch which is also rampant elsewhere. To avoid this hardship, I packed my bags to reach Bollywood which is full of several Angels, some of which have held my hand and guided me successfully through the sticky path," she reveals.

"I had lost my father at an early age, but it was my passion for acting and dancing along with my perseverance that has paid off. I play a happy-go-lucky girl in Lafange Nawaab which is in true sense the character of millions of starry-eyed girls of my age," Larissa adds.

