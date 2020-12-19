Lassi mein twist?

When we first heard that the folks at Oye Kake had introduced a new lassi menu at their Lower Parel and Fort outposts, it intrigued us that they had stepped into uncharted terrain by contemporising the classic Punjabi summer drink. We could almost hear ourselves say "How bizarre!" All the more reason to give it a try, right?



Salted caramel and avocado lassi

We called for four flavours: salted caramel (Rs 255), peanut butter (Rs 255), avocado (Rs 315) and strawberry (Rs 275). The lassis come in 300 ml glass bottles. This ensured that it survived the delivery ride without any spillage. We first tried strawberry - the safest flavour of the lot - and it turned out to be creamy and smooth. The pieces of fruit transported us to the cold climes of Mahabaleshwar. It made for an interesting take on strawberry and cream, in a blended version. So far, so good.



A generous chunk of avocado is added to the mix

Next up was avocado, which was very comforting on the palate. The mushy fruit, blended in milk, sugar and yogurt, was satisfying and fun. The peanut butter lassi had texture, but the nutty experience didn't quite gel with the lassi vibe. However, the last one - salted caramel - was a sip of heaven. The bold saltiness of smooth caramel strings floating like mermaids in the lassi took us by pleasant, teasing surprise. This one will stay in our palate memory for a while, and we'd surely order this to impress guests or when we'd like to step out for a bit of frothy indulgence.



The lassi delivered at home

This lassi menu is owner Pankaj Gupta's pet project, which will translate into a lassi bar that will launch in February in Kala Ghoda. "We also created a range of hand-churned ice creams; the idea is to open an ice cream and lassi bar. When in Punjab, instead of welcoming guests with water, lassi is the drink we serve. The original version, usually had over breakfast and lunch, and that dates back 2000 years to 800 BC, is a watered-down version. But instead of water, we add milk to give it a smooth texture, making it two to three times thicker," explains Gupta, adding that they also encourage guests to add toppings like Nutella, roasted nuts, fresh berries, seasonal fruit and granola. For the purists who are averse to taking the contemporary route, try their malai-heavy kulhad lassi.

Jugaad-style

Lassi in Punjab is actually the thinner version of chaas. "One has to order a sweet lassi for the thick, sugary drink," explains Vernika Awal, a food writer who blogs as Delectable Reveries. If making at home, never churn it in the mixer. It is made with a madhani (curd percolator), and a small amount of ice cubes or crushed ice is added which ensures it takes on a thicker texture. The peda lassi is the ultimate heartache lassi as it is extremely indulgent. Lassis in the old days were made in washing machines to give them the lightness and froth. "It is a kind of a jugaad, converting a Whirlpool machine with the pipe to make a big quantity at dhabas and weddings. Jugaad, for that matter, is also a Punjabi word inspired by a vehicle," she signs off.

At: Oye Kake, 2 & 3 first floor, Bombay Hub Z-Wing Kamala City, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel; shop no 13, Cawasji Patel Road, beside Yazdani Bakery, Fort.

Call: 40027788

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news