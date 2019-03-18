Last rites of former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today

national

Parrikar took charge as the Chief Minister on March 14, 2017, and held the office till his end. He had previously served as the Chief Minister of the state from 2000 to 2002, 2002 to 2005 and from 2012 to 2014

New Delhi: The cremation of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who passed away at the age of 63 after a battle with cancer will take place with full state honour on Monday evening.

The funeral procession will be taken from Kala Academy, Panjim, at four in the evening and last rites will be performed at five in the evening at Miramar, an official statement said.

Parrikar's mortal remains will be kept at the BJP head office, Panjim, between 9:30 am to 10:30 am and would be moved to Kala Academy for the public to pay their last respects. The public can pay homage to Parrikar from 11 am to 4 pm.

The state of Goa will also be observing seven-day mourning to grieve the loss of late chief minister. The Centre has already announced National Mourning on March 18.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders expressed their condolences at his demise and called him "an epitome of integrity and an "unparalleled and exceptional administrator."

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday recalled the contribution of late Manohar Parrikar as Defence Minister and said that he committed to the philosophy of nation first, party next and self last till his last breathe.

"Parrikar ji has shown the entire nation how a BJP Karyakarta, even during his toughest time, is committed to the philosophy of Nation First, Party Next and Self Last. He will always be remembered for his contributions as India's Defence Minister and as CM of Goa," Shah tweeted.

Hailing him as a true son of Goa, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too to the Twitter and wrote: "Manohar Parrikar ji's demise is extremely painful. In him, the nation has lost a true patriot who selflessly dedicated his entire life to the country and ideology. Parrikar ji's commitment towards his people and duties was exemplary."

Fadnavis further said that Parrikar's dedication towards his work was beyond imagination, adding that "we have lost a humble, simple, trusted, valued and hardworking leader of India."

"He was a true son of Goa and served India in many roles and responsibilities! No doubt Shri Manohar Parrikar will be remembered as one of best Defence Ministers of India. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and people of Goa & India. Om Shanti," he wrote in another tweet.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that Parrikar was known for its honesty and simplicity and he served Indian and the state of Goa with great diligence. "Deeply saddened and pained by the demise of my dear friend & Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Manohar Parrikar. He was known for his honesty, integrity and simplicity. He served the nation and the state of Goa with great diligence. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family."

Sixty-three-year-old Parrikar, who was battling a pancreatic ailment since last year, breathed his last at his residence on Sunday evening.

A four-time Chief Minister of Goa, Parrikar had been in and out of the hospitals since February last year. It was in October last year that the state government made a formal announcement about the BJP leader suffering from a pancreatic ailment. He had undergone treatment in the United States as well as in New Delhi.

