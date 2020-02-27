Last Week Tonight: John Oliver's episode of criticising Narendra Modi pulled down

Disney-owned streaming service Hotstar India yanked off the latest episode of John Oliver's show, Last Week Tonight, which criticises Narendra Modi, the BJP and RSS. The show was to air on Tuesday in India, but instead, viewers found a rerun of an earlier episode. The video, however, is available on YouTube. Oliver devoted his programme to India to mark US President Donald Trump's visit to the country. He highlighted the protests against the CAA and criticised Trump calling Modi "the father of India", given that the title belongs to Mahatma Gandhi.

"Calling Modi the father of India is stupid at best, and dangerous at worst," said Oliver. About Trump saying that Modi is bringing India together, Oliver concluded, "India, home of the 'symbol of love' Taj Mahal, frankly deserves much more than this temporary symbol of hate."

Well, for all those people, especially the fans of the show, who were looking forward to watching the episode may be very disappointed. And the reactions on social media are likely to be mixed. Some people may agree to what Hotstar did, some of them may not. Whose side are you on?

