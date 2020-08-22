Lata Mangeshkar extends speedy recovery wishes to singer SP Balasubrahmanyam

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is the latest name to join the growing list of celebrities in extending their prayers and recovery wishes to singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. The iconic singer is undergoing treatment at Chennai's MGM Healthcare following coronavirus diagnosis. After being in a critical state for some days, the singer's health condition, as shared in the health bulletin from the hospital on Friday, is "stable but continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support".

Upon the news, the 90-year-old singer, Mangeshkar took to Twitter and expressed her slight relief in hearing that his health is "stable" now. The 'Lag Jaa Gale' musician noted she shared a conversation with his son, SPB Charan. In the tweet, the veteran singer extended her well-wishes and speedy recovery prayers to the 74-year-old musician.

Namaskar. SP Balasubrahmanyam ji ki sehat sthir hai ye sunke mann ko thodi rahat mili, abhi meri unke bete SPB Charan se baat hui.Main ishwar se prarthna karti hun ki Balu ji ki sehat mein jald sudhaar ho aur wo swasth ho jaayein. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 21, 2020

On August 5, veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page. In the video, the singer detailed about having a little "discomfort" for two days, stating he had chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus.

Upon the news of his critical health condition, scores of celebrities including superstar Rajinikanth wished him a speedy recovery.

A special prayer -- 'Usha Puja' -- was offered at the Sabarimala Temple earlier in the day for the speedy recovery of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.

