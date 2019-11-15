Lata Mangeshkar is doing much better, says family

Lata Mangeshkar, admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in Mumbai, is "doing much better", a spokesperson of the legendary singer said on Friday. "Dear friends, we are happy as you are to inform you that with all your prayers and best wishes, Lata didi is doing much better. Thank you for being there. God is great."

Earlier on Thursday, her family issued a statement with a request not to heed rumours. "Lata didi is stable and getting better. Request to please do not heed to needless rumours and react. Let us all collectively pray for her long life instead," read a statement put out by her family.

The veteran singer was admitted to Breach Candy hospital (Mumbai) on Monday after suffering a chest infection.

Ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also tweeted about her condition and urged people not to spread baseless rumours. "Just spoke to the family. #LataMangeshkar Tai is stable and recovering. My humble request, not to spread baseless rumours and pray for @mangeshkarlata speedy recovery," he tweeted.

Lata Mangeshkar, who began her career in 1942 is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. She is known for iconic songs "Aye mere vatan ke logon" and "Babul Pyare" among others. She has sung over 25,000 songs in over 20 Indian languages.

She is considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema. Mangeshkar's last full Hindi album was for the late filmmaker Yash Chopra-directed 2004 film "Veer-Zaara".

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from agencies