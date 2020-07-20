Lata Mangeshkar: It's hard to believe the virus has struck Amitabh Bachchan and his family

A few days ago, actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter account to share the news with his fans that he has been tested positive for Coronavirus and so has his son Abhishek Bachchan. And a few days later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya were also admitted to the Nanavati Hospital for the same.

Speaking in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has now stated how she's surprised the virus has struck Bachchan and his family and how it is a slap on our faces. She said, "It's like a slap in the face. It is hard to believe that the virus has struck Bachchan Saab and his family. The virus spares no one. We need to understand that it is here to stay. It's not going anywhere for some time now."

Talking about Aaradhya, she stated, "She is a child, she shouldn't suffer. I pray for the entire Bachchan family and specially for Aaradhya). I wish them a speedy recovery. I am sure all of them Amitabhji, Jayaji, Aishwarya, Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya will be fine in no time at all."

Mangeshkar has always greeted Bachchan on social media and both the legends keep sharing the moments they have spent in their illustrious careers. She further spoke about her bond with the Bachchan family and said, "Both Amitabhji and Jayaji give me a lot of love and respect. I know they are very fond of, as I am of them. I am a big fan of the works of both especially in the films where they were cast together like Abhimaan, Zanjeer and Silsila."

She added, "I wish them a speedy recovery. I am sure all of them Amitabhji, Jayaji, Aishwarya, Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya will be fine in no time at all." The singer also gave an insight into how she has been spending her time during the lockdown.

She stated, "I don't meet anyone. I've two full-time in-house nurses to look after me. My doctors have advised me against it. I spend my time on my own praying, meditating, watching television, reading, resting, and sleeping. Everyone should try to enjoy their own company. It is a learning experience."

