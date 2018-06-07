Lata Mangeshkar misses meeting with Amit Shah

Amit Shah visited Mumbai on Wednesday and met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray



Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar missed her meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Wednesday due to her ill health. Expressing regret on missing out the opportunity to meet the BJP leader, the singer tweeted: "Today I had a meeting with BJP President Amit Shah, but since I am suffering from food poisoning, I told him I would not be able to meet this time."

Aaj BJP ki adhyaksha mananeey @AmitShah ji se meri mulaqaat honewali thi parantu mujhe food poisoning hone ki wajah se maine unse telephone pe baat karke milne mein asamarthta vyakt ki aur agli baar jab bhi wo Mumbai aayenge tab unse milne ka nivedan kiya. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) June 6, 2018

"I also requested him to meet me next time he visits Mumbai," the 88-year-old singer added. Shah visited Mumbai on Wednesday and met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

