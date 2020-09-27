Lata Mangeshkar remembers Dev Anand on his birth anniversary

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on Saturday remembered late legendary actor Dev Anand on his birth anniversary. The 90-year-old singer took to Twitter to share a YouTube link of one of the songs sung by her featuring Dev Anand.

Namaskar. Aaj Dev Anand sahab ki jayanti hai. Dev sahab bahut lokpriy,mashhoor abhineta,nirmaata,nirdeshak the. Music ki unko bahut samajh thi. S D Burman sahab unke bahut priya sangeetkar the. Dev sahab ki yaad ko main vinamra abhivadan karti hun. https://t.co/pYSCsypHc5 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 26, 2020

"Namaskar. Today is Dev Anand sahab's birth anniversary. He was very popular, famous actor, producer and director. He had a lot of knowledge about music," she said in a tweet.

She also said SD Burman was a music composer dear to Dev Anand. Dev Anand was born on September 26, 1923 and is considered one of the most successful actors in the Bollywood film industry.

In a career spanning almost six decades, the actor created a mark with his roles in films like 'Guide,' 'Taxi Driver,' 'Jewel Thief' and 'CID'. He broke new grounds, playing a smuggler in 'Jaal,' absconding gang member in 'Dushman,' black marketeer in 'Kalabazaar' and a murderer in 'Bombay Ka Babu.'

