Lata Mangeshkar remembers Dev Anand on his birth anniversary
The 90-year-old singer took to Twitter to share a YouTube link of one of the songs sung by her featuring Dev Anand.
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on Saturday remembered late legendary actor Dev Anand on his birth anniversary. The 90-year-old singer took to Twitter to share a YouTube link of one of the songs sung by her featuring Dev Anand.
Namaskar. Aaj Dev Anand sahab ki jayanti hai. Dev sahab bahut lokpriy,mashhoor abhineta,nirmaata,nirdeshak the. Music ki unko bahut samajh thi. S D Burman sahab unke bahut priya sangeetkar the. Dev sahab ki yaad ko main vinamra abhivadan karti hun. https://t.co/pYSCsypHc5— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 26, 2020
"Namaskar. Today is Dev Anand sahab's birth anniversary. He was very popular, famous actor, producer and director. He had a lot of knowledge about music," she said in a tweet.
She also said SD Burman was a music composer dear to Dev Anand. Dev Anand was born on September 26, 1923 and is considered one of the most successful actors in the Bollywood film industry.
In a career spanning almost six decades, the actor created a mark with his roles in films like 'Guide,' 'Taxi Driver,' 'Jewel Thief' and 'CID'. He broke new grounds, playing a smuggler in 'Jaal,' absconding gang member in 'Dushman,' black marketeer in 'Kalabazaar' and a murderer in 'Bombay Ka Babu.'
Born on September 26, 1923, legendary actor Dev Anand's birth name is Dharamdev Pishorimal Anand. He did his schooling in Dalhousie (then in Punjab) and later moved to Lahore (then as part of India) to pursue BA degree in English Literature. (All photos/mid-day archives)
In picture: Dev Anand with his close friend/actor/filmmaker Guru Dutt.
-
After completing his studies (the early 40s), Dev Anand moved to Bombay to began his career. He started off with a job in the military censor's office at Churchgate. Later, he worked as a clerk in an accounting firm too.
In picture: Dev Anand grabs a bite from Dilip Kumar's plate on a film set.
-
Dev Anand made his debut in the Hindi film industry in the black-and-white era with 1946 film Hum Ek Hain and went on to spend 65 years as an actor and filmmaker in Bollywood.
In picture: Bal Thackeray presenting an Award to Dev Anand.
-
Dev Anand left an indelible mark in the minds of movie buffs with classics like Baazi, Paying Guest, Guide, Jewel Thief and Hare Rama Hare Krishna.
In picture: After Pakistan cricketer Imran Khan turned down the offer, Dev Anand cast Aditya Pancholi in 'Awwal Number'. A snap from the sets of the film.
-
In the late 1940s, Dev Anand was struggling to find a foothold in the industry. He was with Prabhat Studio, Pune. Guru Dutt was also a struggler desperately looking for a break as a director. The two met in Mumbai by chance and a strange one at that. A washerman, common to Dev and Guru, mixed up their shirts. The two eventually met and Dev noticed that Guru was refreshingly sensitive. Guru, on the other hand, spotted a rare romanticism in Dev. Both dreamt of working together and Dev promised Guru a break as a director if he ever turned producer. In 1951, Guru Dutt directed Dev Anand in the hit with Geeta Bali.
In picture: Guru Dutt, Dev Anand, Raj Khosla and Waheeda Rehman.
-
Dev Anand's romantic relationship with actress Suraiya from 1948-1951 was not a secret. The actor in his autobiography 'Romancing With Life' has mentioned why they never got married. Apparently, it was Suraiya's maternal grandmother who opposed their marriage. Though Suraiya remained unmarried throughout her life, Dev Anand moved on to marry Kalpana Kartik aka Mona Singha, in 1954.
In picture: Dev Anand and Suraiya.
-
A suave, urbane fashion icon, Dev Anand was said to be inspired by Gregory Peck. But later on, he developed his own lucid style and dance movements which remains unique to him.
In picture: Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman.
-
We take a look at some of his candid pictures here:
The legend during the shooting of his film 'Mr Prime Minister' at Gateway of India on Sept 26, 2005, where he celebrated his 82 birthday too. Pic/Shadab Khan
-
Dev Anand and Hema Malini clicked in a candid moment. The duo has worked together in films such as Chhupa Rustam, Shareef Budmaash, Johny Mera Naam, Amir Garib, Joshila.
-
Salman Khan made a special appearance in Dev Anand's 'Love At Times Square'. Pic/Rane Ashish
-
Dev Anand in a candid picture with his son Suneil Anand (R)
-
Dev Anand signs a poster of his famous film 'CID'. The poster was auctioned at the launch party of the book Bollywood: Popular Indian Cinema at a Bandra hotel. Picture/mid-day archives
-
Remembered as Bollywood's evergreen hero, Dev Anand died of cardiac arrest on December 3, 2011. in London. He was 88.
In picture: The actor's contribution to the film industry was recognised at a function. Picture/Pradeep Dhivar
It's Dev Anand's birth anniversary on September 26. In his remembrance, we go back in time to revisit some moments from the legendary actor's personal life and illustrious career...
