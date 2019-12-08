Lata Mangeshkar returns home, thanks fans for love

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Sunday after 28 days of stay for pneumonia treatment.

Sharing her health update, Mangeshkar took to Twitter and wrote: "Namaskaar, For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The doctors preferred that I extend my stay in hospital and go home when completely healthy. Today, I am back home with the blessings of Mai and Baba."

Namaskaar,

A special thank you, again to the team of doctors who treated me with utmost care and love.

Dr. Pratit Samdani, Dr. Ashwin Mehta, Dr. Zareer Udwadia, Dr Nishit Shah, Dr. Janardan Nimbolkar and Dr. Rajeev Sharma. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 8, 2019

She also thanked her doctors and her well wishers.

"I have my deepest gratitude to all my well wishers all over. Your prayers and good wishes have worked and I humbly bow down to each one of you. My doctors at Breach Candy have been my guardian angels and I stand in eternal gratitude to each one of them. The nursing staff has been exceptional. Your endless love and blessings are precious. Thank you, again," Mangeshkar added.

Mangeshkar's fans are on cloud nine after hearing about her health. They are sending her good wishes on social media.

One user wrote: "Happy to read you are fine. Tum jiyo hazaaro saal."

Another one tweeted: "Stay happy always mam."

The iconic singer turned 90 on September 28 this year. She became a recipient of India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001. She has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages.

Born on September 28, 1929, she has also been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France's highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour, besides numerous national and international awards.

In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artiste in history. Mangeshkar had reportedly sung over 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974.

