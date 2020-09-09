Lata Mangeshkar shares throwback picture as she extends birthday wishes to Asha Bhosle

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday penned a lovely note for legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who is celebrating her 87th birthday today. Not just a note for her younger sister, the 'Lag Jaa Gale' singer also shared a photograph -- what can be called as a priceless one -- on Twitter.

In the black-and-white phototroph, the musicians are caught in between a snap where the two crooners are seen laughing wholeheartedly. Alongside the picture, the singer heaped praises on Asha Bhosle for being an exceptional musician and extended her all the happiness, and good wishes.

Bhosle, fondly called Asha Tai, is the best known for playback singing in the Hindi cinema.

The legendary singer's career started in 1943 and further boasted an illustrious fruitful journey in the music industry spanning more than six decades.

Today on her special day, scores of wishes poured in from her admirer's and dear ones.

Music maestro AR Rahman hopped on to Instagram to extend birthday wishes to the musician, or as he said: "Queen of Indian pop". The Oscar-winning composer shared a beautiful picture of them as he shared his birthday greetings.

Singer Shreya Goshal also tweeted a lovely message for the legendary musician.

Dubbing her as Goshal's "musical guru", the singer tweeted: "Happy birthday to my musical guru, the divine powerhouse@ashabhosleji!Always be healthy and happy.."

Asha Bhosle has made her mettle strong in music by giving hit songs like 'Parde Mein Rehne Do', 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja', 'Dum Maro Dum' among several others. Bhosle was awarded Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever