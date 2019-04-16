Lata Mangeshkar to donate Rs 1 crore to Pulwama martyrs' family

music

Adinath Mangeshkar said apart from Rs 1 crore by Lata Mangeshkar, the Mangeshkar family and friends will be donating an additional Rs 11 lakh to the families of the BSF jawans who lost their lives in the Kashmir Valley.

Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Monday pledged to give Rs 1 crore to the families of the Pulwama martyrs. Adinath Mangeshkar, the grandson of Master Deenanath Mangeshkar, revealed that the singer will donate the money from her personal account to the NGO Bharat ke Veer, that works for India's bravehearts under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

At least 40 CRPF jawans were killed when a suicide bomber drove an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus at Lethpora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in February. Adinath Mangeshkar said apart from Rs 1 crore by Lata Mangeshkar, the Mangeshkar family and friends will be donating an additional Rs 11 lakh to the families of the BSF jawans who lost their lives in the Kashmir Valley. He was speaking at the announcement of Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards. Present on the occasion were Lata Mangeshkar's sister Usha and brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

Also read: Lata Mangeshkar: Nobody could mess around with me, get away with it

This year, the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar award for music and art has been conferred upon the well-known classical dancer, Sucheta Bhide-Chapekar. Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Lifetime Award will be conferred on writer Salim Khan (of the famous Salim-Javed duo), while his wife and former actor Helen will be given a special award for her contribution to Indian cinema. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar will also receive a special award for his contribution to Indian cinema.

The awards, that aim to felicitate legends from the field of music, drama, art and social work, will be presented on April 24 at a function here. The awardees will be felicitated at the hands of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Also read: Lata Mangeshkar: News about my retirement is fake

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS