Lata Mangeshkar turns 91; shares a sweet throwback photo on Instagram

On Monday, Lata Mangeshkar clocked 91 years. While industry folk posted birthday greetings and wished her good health, sister Asha Bhosle shared a special post — a throwback photograph.



Lata Mangeshkar

"Remembering our childhood days through this picture. Didi is seated on the left. Meena tai and I are standing behind her," wrote Bhosle. Sister Meena Khadikar is two years younger to Mangeshkar.

Wishes from celebrities continued pouring in all of Monday. "Everytime I hear your voice it brings out so many emotions. Lata didi, wishing you a healthy, safe and blessed year ahead," Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote on Instagram Story. "Happy birthday Lata didi," Ayushmann Khurrana posted on Instagram Story, adding with his post a clip of Lata Mangeshkar's evergreen hit "Piya tose naina laaga re", from the 1965 film, "Guide".

Lata ji was hospitalised during the last leg of 2019. The veteran singer was under observation for 28 days after suffering from pneumonia.

Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 with the song Naachu ya gade, khelu saari, mani haus bhaari… for Marathi film Kiti Hasaal (1942). The 1989 Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient has sung in more than a thousand Hindi films and recorded in over 36 Indian and foreign languages. She has sung mainly in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Assamese.

In 2001, she was awarded Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, and has so far been the recipient of three National Film Awards, besides numerous popular awards. She has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages.

In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artiste in history. Mangeshkar had reportedly sung over 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974.

With inputs from IANS

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news